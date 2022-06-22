Haj 2022: Emirates to operate extra flights to Jeddah, Madinah for pilgrims

Over 400 engineers, field experts, and 3,800 labourers work to complete the major rehabilitation project
Aviation6 days ago
Emirates will be operating special flights to Jeddah and Madinah during the upcoming Haj season to carry pilgrims for this special period.
Emirates will be deploying 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double daily flights to Madinah from 23 June to 20 July to help transport pilgrims. These services will run in parallel with Emirates’ regularly scheduled services.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has greatly expanded its Haj participation this year to nearly a million pilgrims. This year, Emirates has seen strong demand for Haj travel from Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the UK, US, UAE and Algeria.
The special services are available to travellers holding a valid Haj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65, hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health, and must also carry a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of departure.
On the ground in Dubai, Emirates has a special Haj airport team to help manage check-in, transfers and helping to facilitate a seamless and convenient on-ground experience for Haj pilgrims. Emirates has also set up dedicated check-in and transfer counters for Haj passengers transiting in Dubai. For Haj travellers having a longer layover in Dubai before continuing on to Jeddah or Madinah, dedicated teams are on hand to escort those groups and support them on all of their arrival formalities.
Extra provisions to accommodate Haj traveller needs, such as ablution cleansing rituals, unperfumed towels, advising passengers while en route to Jeddah about when they have entered Al Miqat zones (state of sanctity) and changing of ihram robes through special PAs, and other arrangements have been planned to ease their journey and ready them for the rest of their pilgrimage.
Emirates’ ICE system will also feature a special Haj video that covers safety, general formalities and information about performing the Haj pilgrimage. Pilgrims will also be able to tune into the Holy Quran channel, in addition to other religious content.
On flights from Jeddah, passengers can check in up to five litres of holy water (Zamzam), which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.
