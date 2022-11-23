Gulf Air flight diverted after crew member suffers heart attack

The plane landed in Erbil, Iraq, where he passed away

Wed 23 Nov 2022

A Gulf Air flight heading from Bahrain to Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, was diverted on Tuesday after a crew member suffered a heart attack.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the plane landed in Erbil, Iraq, where the crew member passed away.

Flight GF19 later resumed service as scheduled. Bahrain's national carrier expressed that the safety of its passengers and crew is at the top of its priorities. It sent its deepest condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones, and thanked the flight’s passengers for their patience and understanding.

