Gulf Air flight diverted after crew member suffers heart attack

Test pilot says the aircraft is much easier to fly than a traditional helicopter
A Gulf Air flight heading from Bahrain to Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, was diverted on Tuesday after a crew member suffered a heart attack.
According to the Bahrain News Agency, the plane landed in Erbil, Iraq, where the crew member passed away.
Flight GF19 later resumed service as scheduled. Bahrain's national carrier expressed that the safety of its passengers and crew is at the top of its priorities. It sent its deepest condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones, and thanked the flight’s passengers for their patience and understanding.
ALSO READ:
Test pilot says the aircraft is much easier to fly than a traditional helicopter
No injuries reported onboard aircraft that was flying from Jordan to the Lebanese capital
'The airline’s strong turnaround performance is driven by strong passenger demand for international travel across markets,' the Group says in a statement
The new system integrates flight technologies with sustainable aircraft designs that utilise electric power
19 people were killed after a twin turboprop that hit a thunderstorm carrying heavy rain crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday
A two-way trip to Doha in a 30-seater plane would cost about Rs5-6 million plus taxes, which are now roughly 40-50% due to surging demand and lopsided supply
On Sunday, the airline said 56 flights had been cancelled due to the strike, disrupting 12,000 passengers' plans
Staff are pressing for settlement of deferred pay and pension