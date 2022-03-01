Global air travel poised to exceed pre-Covid levels in 2024: Iata

Passenger numbers to/from/within the Middle East are expected to reach 81 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022

by Issac John Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 6:49 PM

The overall air passenger traffic to reach 4.0 billion in 2024, exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels or recording 103 per cent of the 2019 total passenger number, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said on Tuesday.

However, with limited short-haul markets, the Middle East focus on long-haul connectivity through its hubs is expected to result in slower recovery. Passenger numbers to/from/within the Middle East are expected to reach 81 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022, 98 per cent in 2024 and 105 per cent in 2025, the global body of airlines said.

In 2021, overall global traveller numbers were 47 per cent of 2019 levels. This is expected to improve to 83 per cent in 2022, 94 per cent in 2023, 103 per cent in 2024 and 111 per cent in 2025.

Last year, international air traffic was 27 per cent of 2019 levels. This is expected to improve to 69 per cent in 2022, 82 per cent in 2023, 92 per cent in 2024 and 101 per cent in 2025.

In 2021, domestic traveller numbers were 61 per cent of 2019 levels. This is expected to improve to 93 per cent in 2022, 103 per cent in 2023, 111 per cent in 2024 and 118 per cent in 2025.

The overall picture presented in the latest update to Iata’s long-term forecast is a more optimistic near-term international recovery scenario compared to November 2021, based on the progressive relaxation or elimination of travel restrictions in many markets.

“The trajectory for the recovery in passenger numbers from Covid-19 was not changed by the Omicron variant. People want to travel. And when travel restrictions are lifted, they return to the skies. There is still a long way to go to reach a normal state of affairs, but the forecast for the evolution in passenger numbers gives good reason to be optimistic,” said Willie Walsh, Iata’s director-general.

“The biggest and most immediate drivers of passenger numbers are the restrictions that governments place on travel. Fortunately, more governments have understood that travel restrictions have little to no long-term impact on the spread of a virus. And the economic and social hardship caused for very limited benefit is simply no longer acceptable in a growing number of markets. As a result, the progressive removal of restrictions is giving a much-needed boost to the prospects for travel,” said Walsh.

Reiterating its call for the removal of all travel barriers (including quarantine and testing) for those fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine, Iata called for pre-departure antigen testing to enable quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travellers.

It also urged the removal of all travel bans, and called for accelerating the easing of travel restrictions in recognition that travellers pose no greater risk for Covid-19 spread than already exists in the general population.

Iata’s forecast does not calculate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In general, air transport is resilient against shocks and this conflict is unlikely to impact the long-term growth of air transport. It is too early to estimate what the near-term consequences will be for aviation, but it is clear that there are downside risks, in particular in markets with exposure to the conflict.

