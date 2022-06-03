Flydubai to resume daily flights to Abha

CEO of company expresses regret over incident and offers to buy electric wheelchair for child
flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced today that it will resume operations to Abha in Saudi Arabia. Flights to Abha will commence on 23 June with a daily service.
Flights to Abha International Airport (AHB) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) from June 23.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to AHB start from Dh3,800, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,500. Return Business Class fares from AHB to DXB start from 3,800 Saudi riyals, and Economy Class Lite fares start from 1,500 Saudi riyals.
The carrier has recently resumed its operations to Gassim, Ha’il and Tabuk, and has launched its twice-weekly flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia.
