Flydubai resumes flights to Taif in Saudi Arabia

The new service will bw launched on April 15 and brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to seven

Taif is located less than 100 kilometres east of Mecca in a valley on the eastern side of the Hejaz mountains. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 5:54 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced that flights to Taif in Saudi Arabia will commence on April 15 with a daily service. This brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to seven.

“We are pleased to see our network grow to offer more than 95 unique destinations. The network expansion has been supported by our growing fleet as we continue to take delivery of more aircraft over the next few months. We look forward to welcoming passengers back on our flights to Taif and thank the authorities for their continuous support,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said.

Taif is located less than 100 kilometres east of Mecca in a valley on the eastern side of the Hejaz mountains. The millennia old city is a favourite summer destination for those looking for the pleasant weather offered by the altitude. Due its cooler climate and fertile land, the region earned its title of “Garden of the Hejaz”. Known as the City of Roses, more than 900 rose farms produce over 300 million flowers every spring.

Extensive network: Flydubai has built a network of more than 95 destination in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of daily flights to Taif, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to seven destinations including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Yanbu.

Flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the Iata Travel Centre and the Iata destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline.

Flight details: Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Taif International Airport (TIF) will operate daily.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to TIF start from Dh3,100 and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,800. Return Business Class fares from TIF to DXB start from SR4,200 and Economy Class fares start from SR1,800.

