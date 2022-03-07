Flydubai profits surge to $229 million as passenger demand increases

The airline carried 5.6 million passengers last year, a 76-per cent leap from 2020

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022

The Emirati budget carrier flydubai on Monday posted $229 million in profits in 2021, after a challenging two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flydubai carried 5.6 million passengers last year, a 76-per cent leap from 2020 when it lost $186 million at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2020, Dubai became one of the world's first locations to reopen to foreign travel. Dubai airport last year remained the world's busiest in terms of international passengers, numbering about 29.1 million in 2021.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said: “The decisions taken by the UAE’s leadership, which saw the implementation of the precautionary safety measures throughout the customer journey, gave visitors the confidence to travel to Dubai; resulting in a 76 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger numbers.

"We remain well placed to continue to welcome passengers across our network to Dubai and beyond. flydubai is intrinsic to Dubai’s travel and tourism industry.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “flydubai’s business model remains strong and has served us well through the pandemic. As demand returned these strong fundamentals have translated into a significant improvement in our financial performance. This achievement has been made possible by the commitment of our hardworking employees combined with our business agility.”

22 new routes launched in 2021

The top 10 busiest routes for scheduled flights across the flydubai network were Alexandria (HBE), Bahrain (BAH), Bucharest (OTP), Doha (DOH), Karachi (KHI), Kathmandu (KTM), Male’ (MLE), Tbilisi (TBS), Tel Aviv (TLV) and Zanzibar (ZNZ)

To meet the demand for travel over the summer, the airline launched flights to five destinations for the summer season: Batumi (BUS), Bodrum (BJV), Mykonos (JMK), Santorini (JTR) and Trabzon (TZX)

With the easing of the travel restrictions around the network, flydubai has seen an increase in the demand for travel. In January 2020, flydubai operated 5,701 flights. The number of flights surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2021 when the airline operated 6,430 flights.

flydubai has seen an increase in demand for connecting traffic with 34 per cent of passengers connecting on to the flydubai network or through its codeshare with Emirates.

Strategy for the year ahead

The airline’s strategy for the year ahead is to contribute to the rebuilding of the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic.

From March 2022, flydubai will take delivery of 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which will see further deployment of its onboard product and support the airline’s future growth. These aircraft will be deployed across the network to provide customers with the opportunity to travel to more places, more often.

Commenting on the outlook for 2022, Al Ghaith said: “With the lifting of restrictions across our network and increasing demand for travel, we are cautiously optimistic about the year ahead notwithstanding the geopolitical situation and its potential effect on the pricing of commodities.

“During 2022, we will see the largest number of aircraft delivered in any year since the launch of the airline. As the momentum for travel continues to build, we will increase frequencies and introduce new destinations on our network during 2022. To support this growth trajectory, we will need to recruit the best people in the industry willing to contribute to flydubai’s continued success story.”