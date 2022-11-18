Watch: Flydubai introduces new aircraft with special Argentina national football team livery

The airline flew football star Lionel Messi and his team from Abu Dhabi to Doha

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 5:19 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has unveiled a special livery on two of its latest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The new design features members of the Argentine national football team including Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

The aircraft A6-FKA and A6-FKB will operate on select routes around the flydubai network, including on Match Day Shuttle flights from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Doha International Airport (DIA).

Flydubai operated a special flight FZ 4001 carrying the Argentina national football team from Al Bateen Airport (AZI) to Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha on November 17. This marks the launch of the Argentina national team’s race to the World Cup as well as the countdown to the start of flydubai’s 30 daily Match Day shuttle flights to Doha.

Flydubai is committed to enabling more football fans to travel conveniently to Doha to take part in the world’s most exciting tournament. From Monday 21 November 2022 to Monday 19 December 2022, flydubai in partnership with Qatar Airways will provide football fans the option to travel on one of 30 daily Match Day shuttle flights operating from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Doha International Airport (DIA).

Flydubai reminds football fans travelling to Doha on Match Day shuttle flights to check the travel requirements prior to making their journey to DWC.

An approved Hayya Card is required to enter Qatar and more information is available here. The travel document details in the Hayya Card application should match the travel document details you have entered in the booking.

Ensure that all travel document details are added to the booking. This can be done by going to the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com.

Each passenger will need to make sure that they have completed all the travel requirements for entry to Qatar. This specific information can be found here.

Only one piece of hand baggage per passenger can be taken. This must not weigh more than 14 kgs in Business and 07 kgs in Economy and the maximum size must not exceed 55 x 38 x 20 cm. Passengers will not be able to take any checked baggage on Match Day shuttle flights.