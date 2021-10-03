Experts highlight strengthening aviation security amid pandemic challenges

Dubai - The symposium is hosting 38 engaging sessions and workshops that will highlight current topics in aviation security

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the three-day symposium that will host 35 speakers and over 700 delegates from more than 50 countries. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 8:50 PM

The 5th edition of AVSEC Global Symposium kicked off on Sunday, bringing together globally recognised security experts, local and international government officials, policymakers and high-calibre professionals from across the aviation security industry.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the three-day symposium that will host 35 speakers and over 700 delegates from more than 50 countries.

Juan Carlos Salazar, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO); Robert Courts, United Kingdom parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Department of Transport; Cherubin Okende, minister of transport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Saif Mohammad Al Suwaidi, director-general of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA); Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai; other dignitaries and embassy officials representing a number of countries attended the first day activities of the event.

This edition of AVSEC highlights ICAO’s ‘Year of Security Culture’, which seeks to holistically promote security across all aspects of aviation operations as the industry recovers. The symposium is hosting 38 engaging sessions and workshops that will highlight current topics in aviation security, such as environment security, managing fraud risk, wildlife trafficking, cargo and K9 security, innovation in law enforcement, and more.

In his keynote address, Juan Carlos Salazar said the pandemic has posed many challenges, and taught us new lessons, driving us to adapt and evolve to maintain secure operations under very demanding circumstances.

“As operators continue to recover from its impact, we have been presented with another opportunity to rethink our approach and update our strategies, and above all to stay flexible and responsive as international air transport recovers to redefine itself as threats continue to evolve,” he said.

Robert Courts said: “Over the last 18 months, we have fought a different threat to public safety. The pandemic has reminded us of the interdependence of the global community.”

“Out of adversity was the opportunity to work together, and that international cooperation was vital to maintain safety in the skies. ‘Security Culture’ has remained a common theme this year, and without doubt, it amplifies and complements existing security measures and underpins everything we do,” he said.

Dr Abdullah Al Hashimi, divisional senior vice-president of Emirates Group Security (EGS), said the AVSEC Global Symposium has become synonymous with knowledge sharing, inspiring new ideas and connecting minds across the industry.

“Disruptive thinkers and decision-makers from around the globe come together with a unanimous goal of learning, sharing experiences and improving practices as a whole. This year, by partnering with Dubai Expo 2020 and other leading aviation organisations, we have ensured that even with the current challenges the world faces, our event remains relevant and impactful,” he said.

The first day of the AVSEC Symposium was wrapped up with an aircraft hijacking simulation conducted by Emirates Group Security’s Aircrew Training team in partnership with the UAE Presidential Guard Special Forces.

Organised by Emirates Group Security, AVSEC Global 2021 is being held from October 3-5 at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai. Held since 2013, the symposium is one of the most significant aviation security events in the region and one of the biggest globally, attracting influential leaders, elite thinkers, security solution innovators, and world-renowned experts to discuss the latest developments in the field.

— business@khaleejtimes.com