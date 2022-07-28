Etihad Airways reports nearly $300 million operating profit in first half of 2022

US airline Delta had agreed to purchase 100 MAX-10 planes in a blockbuster $13.5-billion deal
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways swung to a core operating profit of $296 million in the first half of 2022.
The emirate's state carrier said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $690 million in the first half from $6 million in the same period of 2021.
Operating revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.23 billion.
"While ramping up our operations and recording a four-fold increase in passenger volumes, we kept a tight hold on our cost base," Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida said in a statement.
"As a result, our operating costs only rose by 26% despite a 46% increase in deployed capacity."
The state carrier launched a five-year turnaround plan four years ago and said last year it was still targeting a return to profit in 2023.
