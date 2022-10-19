Etihad Airways gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ takeover

Antonoaldo Neves is appointed new chief executive officer of Etihad Airways.

By Reuters Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 5:00 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 9:52 PM

Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad’s parent company has appointed Antonoaldo Neves as its new chief executive officer, replacing Tony Douglas, after the emirate’s government transferred Etihad’s ownership to wealth fund ADQ, ADQ said on Wednesday.

Douglas, Etihad’s CEO since 2018, who ADQ said has decided to pursue another unspecified opportunity, will serve as an adviser to the board of ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services Company.

Neves was CEO and a board member of TAP, Portugal’s national carrier. — Reuters