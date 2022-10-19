Etihad Airways gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ takeover

The announcement comes as the country scraps its daily arrival cap and lifts Covid-19 testing protocols for inbound travel
Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad’s parent company has appointed Antonoaldo Neves as its new chief executive officer, replacing Tony Douglas, after the emirate’s government transferred Etihad’s ownership to wealth fund ADQ, ADQ said on Wednesday.
Douglas, Etihad’s CEO since 2018, who ADQ said has decided to pursue another unspecified opportunity, will serve as an adviser to the board of ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services Company.
Neves was CEO and a board member of TAP, Portugal’s national carrier. — Reuters
The new twice-weekly service departed for the first time last night, and will be operated using a two-class Boeing 777
This warning came after 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport during September, which is 15% below levels seen in 2019
The worst plane crash in the aviation giant's history killed 228 people of 33 nationalities
Tickets will be distributed to inbound and outbound travellers next year
All 228 people onboard were killed when the plane plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm in 2009
Domesticated animals, such as cats and dogs, weighing up to seven kilograms can fly inside the cabin
NASA-Roscosmos cooperation has been tested as never before since Russia-Ukraine crisis started in February