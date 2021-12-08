Etihad Airways and ITA Airways sign codeshare agreement

UAVs have been essential to the country's Covid-19 response
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and ITA Airways, the national carrier of Italy, have signed a codeshare agreement connecting the networks of the two airlines.
This new commercial partnership is designed to boost business travel and tourism between Italy and the UAE, and will offer travellers more options and better connectivity when travelling through Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, and Abu Dhabi.
Available for sale today for flights from December 14, 2021, ITA Airways will apply its ‘AZ’ code on services operated by Etihad between Italy (Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi). Similarly, Etihad will codeshare AZ flights connecting Italian domestic services beyond Rome Fiumicino Airport (Genova, Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Palermo) plus regional European services (Malta).
The new codeshare flights are now available for sale through the airlines’ respective websites, reservation systems and in travel agencies. The partners are also working together to expand the scope of their cooperation over the coming months to offer customers even more seamless travel options.
