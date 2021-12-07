Emirati, Bollywood celebrity fashion designers to create abaya saree

Hessa Al Falasi and Manish Malhotra to create unique design for Etihad Airways

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 3:56 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has brought together sought-after Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi and Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra , who is renowned for his creations in Bollywood, to come up with a unique piece of clothing that is based on a fusion of the traditional Emirati abaya and the Indian saree.

As the finale of UAE 50th Anniversary celebrations draws to a close, Etihad has launched their third and final video in its ‘Hosting the World’ campaign, celebrating the UAE’s prospering fashion scene.

The series brings together experts from the fields of Formula 1, Music and Fashion from around the world, with their Emirati counterpart, hosted in the UAE.

In this unique collaboration, the airline commissioned Al Falasi to be the host of the project and invited Malhotra to visit the designer’s studio in the UAE, to collaborate on a unique piece of fashion.

The video shows the duo in full creative mode, designing, cutting, stitching and fitting. The clip also shows Etihad’s cabin drew being fitted with the new outfit that has transformed the Etihad uniform into an Abaya Saree.

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways said: “ The UAE’s creative scene is booming and at Etihad we are proud to recognise and honour this through this unique series of collaborations. Flying in Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned fashion designers, to work with the UAE’s talented Hessa Al Falasi has been a highlight of the campaign.”

Manish Malhotra commented: “When Etihad Airways offered me to create an Abaya Saree, to mark UAE’s 50th Anniversary, I knew they would meet at a crossroad of elegance and modesty, making it an effortless, chic, versatile, and one of its kind sartorial creation. I also decided to give it the pop of colour to add to the look. It was fun creating this with Hessa al Falasi, and I thank Etihad Airways for inviting me and would like to congratulate UAE for its 50 years, a country I admire for its vision, its heritage culture and beautiful people.”

Commenting on the experience, Al Falasi, said: “I really enjoyed working with Etihad Airways and collaborating with Manish Malhotra to design a distinctive Abaya Saree for the year of the 50th.”