Emirates’ US-bound flight diverted to Russia due to a technical issue

Affected passengers were provided hotel accommodation

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 12:45 PM

An Emirates flight bound to San Francisco, US, was diverted to Russia due to a technical issue, the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The affected passengers were provided hotel accommodation and they were booked on to the next flight to their destination.

“Emirates can confirm flight EK 225 operating from Dubai to San Francisco on January 18 was diverted to St. Petersburg, Russia, due to a technical issue. The flight landed uneventfully in St. Petersburg and passengers and crew safely disembarked. All passengers were transferred onto flight EK176, scheduled from St. Petersburg to Dubai,” said the statement.

Dubai’s flagship carrier suspended flights to nine US destinations on January 19 due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services at certain airports in the US. These destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle.

In addition to Emirates, British Airways, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airways and Lufthansa had suspended flights to the US due to the planned deployment of 5G mobile services around the US airports.

However, Emirates flight to San Francisco was not diverted to St. Petersburg, Russia, due to a 5G deployment issue.

“Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised. Affected passengers were provided hotel accommodation and will be booked on the next flight to their destination,” said Emirates spokesperson.

