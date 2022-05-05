Emirates to unveil full Premium Economy cabin experience

Transfer markets slow as China, Far East, Australia and some other markets are taking time to recover
Emirates will unveils its full Premium Economy cabin experience at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 (ATM), which will run from May 9 to 12.
The region’s leading travel and tourism exhibition is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors this year, with the theme of ‘The future of international travel and tourism’, and Emirates’ iconic presence at the event this year will be fittingly themed ‘The future is now’.
The highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seat is a luxurious take on the traditional cabin, providing more comfort with legroom of up to 40 inches, wide seats that span 19.5 inches with a generous 8-inch recline, and other touches for customers to comfortably sit back and relax.
In addition, Emirates will also feature its Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suite, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, newest generation A380 Onboard Lounge, along with other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and its Economy Class seats.
Over ATM’s four days, Emirates’ executives and commercial teams will be at the airline's stand with a busy agenda of face-to-face business meetings, taking the opportunity to network and reconnect with travel trade industry partners, and establishing new partnerships in line with the airline’s work to help the industry collectively rebuild better for the future.
The Emirates stand will also offer members of the travel and tourism industry from over 112 countries a chance to experience the airline’s signature products in every cabin class.
The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3, stand number ME3210 at ATM.
