Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10

Dubai - The addition of London Gatwick to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates' UK operations to six gateways.

By Staff Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 3:33 AM

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates will restart flights to London Gatwick (LGW) from December 10, responding to the easing of international travel restrictions and an upsurge in passenger demand for winter sun.

The airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across First, Business and Economy class.

Flight EK015 will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 7.40am and arrive in London Gatwick at 11.40am, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 1.35pm and arrive in Dubai at 12.40am the following day (all times are local).

Emirates' UK operations

The addition of London Gatwick to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates' UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly services to Newcastle. By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, making it easier for UK customers to access Emirates' growing global network of over 120 destinations - close to 90 per cent of Emirates' pre-pandemic network, and for international travellers to visit the UK.