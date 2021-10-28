Emirates to increase flights to Australia as country reopens borders

From November 2, Dubai's flagship carrier will step up the frequency between Dubai and Sydney, operating flights daily

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 11:25 AM

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates is increasing its flights to Australia to meet pent-up demand as it reopens borders to international travellers from next month.

From November 2, Emirates said it will step up the frequency between Dubai and Sydney, operating flights daily. Flights to Melbourne, on the other hand, will operate as a four-weekly service, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

Earlier, Etihad Airways had also announced that more seats have been made available by the Australian authorities for flights between Abu Dhabi and Australia.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members will be able to enjoy unrestricted travel once again to and from the two points for the first time since the pandemic began. Whether travelling for leisure or finally going home to visit family or friends, all visitors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine.

The UAE carrier predicts that capacity on flights to Sydney and Melbourne will return to 100 per cent.

From December 1, Emirates will also operate the world’s largest aircraft A380 to serve the Dubai-Sydney route daily.

"Passengers will appreciate the return to normality – for vaccinated travellers wishing to go home to Australia, this will mean no more restrictions on capacity and no quarantine on arrival into New South Wales or Victoria, ultimately allowing them to see their families sooner,” said Barry Brown, Emirates divisional vice-president for Australasia.

“Starting November 1, Australians will also be able to plan a holiday and travel internationally. Of course, that's good news for us as we are ready to serve those customers with access to our network spanning more than 120 destinations via our hub in Dubai, which is convenient for those considering a stopover to embrace the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai," he said.

Emirates continues to operate to Brisbane and Perth with government-mandated capacity restrictions in place, requiring all passengers to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine until travel restrictions are relaxed in Queensland and Western Australia.