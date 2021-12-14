Emirates to celebrate Bahrain's Golden Jubilee with special one-off A380 service

Dubai-based carrier's 50th Anniversary livery to make debut in the Kingdom later this

Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on December 15, one day ahead of the country’s special Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Kingdom’s 50th anniversary coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, and Emirates’ special one-off operation with the specially emblazoned 50th livery further demonstrates the unique, fraternal ties between the two nations.

Emirates also expects a jump in demand between Bahrain and Dubai during the long weekend ahead, and the airline is boosting its capacity to meet the high traveller volumes.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 839 and EK 840 on December 15, departing Dubai at 1605 and arriving in Bahrain at 1625hrs.

The flight will then depart Bahrain at 1745hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2000hrs.

Emirates has been serving Bahrain for over 20 years, and currently operates 19 weekly flights to the Kingdom.

The airline has been gradually rebuilding its operations to and from the Kingdom in line with growing demand, helping connect travellers from Bahrain to over 120 global destinations.

Emirates has also been working closely with aviation and travel partners in Bahrain to further enhance connectivity and expand benefits for travellers.

At the Dubai Airshow last month, Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulf Air to develop a codeshare partnership and increase cooperation in a number of areas across the business. This new agreement offers more choices and convenient connections for travellers across the two airline networks, in addition to reciprocal frequent flyer programme benefits.

Emirates has deployed its A380 to Bahrain a number of times over the past few years to mark special occasions and to support operational requirements during busy travel periods. Emirates has over 50 A380s in service and the double-decker currently flies to 26 global destinations from Dubai. More than 120 million passengers have travelled on the Emirates A380 since it was first launched in 2008, and the aircraft has visited 77 airports for special one-off and permanent services.

The Emirates A380 experience has remained a long-time favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, especially for the spaciousness and comfort it provides. Customers flying to and from Bahrain on 15 December can enjoy its signature products onboard including First Class Private Suites, the highly popular A380 Onboard Bar, and the latest inflight entertainment systems offering the biggest personal screens in the sky and an unrivalled choice of content, including over 300 channels of movies, shows, podcasts and music in Arabic.

Emirates’ special fares for National Day

Bahraini travellers can take part in the spirit of National Day by visiting their friends and families, or booking a well-deserved escape to Emirates’ global network of over 120 destinations. The airline has rolled out special fares starting from Bhd240. In addition, Emirates Holidays is offering up to 50% savings on hotel stays with a competitively low deposit of Bhd19 per person only.

Emirates customers can enjoy fares to Amman from Bhd209 in Economy Class and Bhd565 in Business Class; Amsterdam from Bhd240 in Economy Class and Bhd1,032 in Business Class; Chicago from Bhd355 in Economy Class and Bhd1,749 in Business Class and Washington from Bhd350 in Economy Class and Bhd1,699 in Business Class.

The offer is valid on bookings made today, 13 December until 18 December 2021, for travel until 31 March 2022.