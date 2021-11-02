Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership

The two airlines are also exploring ways to enhance cooperation on their respective frequent flyer programmes

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 4:10 PM

Emirates airline and TAP Air Portugal have expanded their codeshare arrangement by adding 23 more destinations.

TAP Air Portugal will place its code on popular Emirates flights to four additional Asian destinations - Hanoi and three Japanese gateways - Narita, Osaka and Haneda, subject to government approval.

Emirates will place its code on TAP Air Portugal operated flights to 19 additional destinations via Lisbon. They include Belem, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Maceio, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Praia, Sal Island, Sao Vicente, Conakry, Ponta Delgada, Porto Santo, Terceira and Dakar.

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

Emirates and TAP Air Portugal are also exploring ways to enhance cooperation on their respective frequent flyer programmes, including reciprocal earning and redemption opportunities and popular benefits such as lounge access, and will be announcing the details in due course.

"By leveraging our mutual networks through codeshare flights, we enable our customers to travel to more places on a single ticket with a one baggage policy and fare conditions," said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates airline.

Silvia Mosquera, chief commercial and revenue officer of TAP Air Portugal said the partnership will allow its customers greater geographic access, with particular emphasis on destinations in the Middle East and Asia.

“TAP is eager to be able to take Emirates customers to more cities in Portugal and our destinations in the Americas and North Africa,” said Mosquera.

