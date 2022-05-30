Emirates SkyCargo expands capacity with delivery of new freighter

From Boeing’s Paine Field in Seattle, A6-EFT headed to Hong Kong to pick up its first load before touching down on Saturday morning at its new home, Dubai World Central

The airline is scheduled to receive delivery of a second 777F in June. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 3:57 PM

Emirates SkyCargo, a leader in the global airfreight industry, received delivery of a new Boeing 777F this weekend. This latest addition takes its dedicated 777 freighter fleet to 11 aircraft.

From Boeing’s Paine Field in Seattle, A6-EFT headed to Hong Kong to pick up its first load before touching down on Saturday morning at its new home, Dubai World Central, with a full load of freight consisting of electronics, consumer goods and general cargo.

“Our newest freighter adds welcome capacity to our operations, which have been running at full steam throughout the pandemic to serve our customers and keep global supply chains moving. We are scheduled to receive delivery of a second 777F in June. And in 2023 we will begin a programme to convert four passenger 777 aircraft into freighters and all of the converted aircraft will be re-delivered by end 2024,” Nabil Sultan, divisional senior vice-president, Emirates SkyCargo, said.

He said these investments reflect our commitment to serving our customers with the best possible assets, as well as to enabling the movement of vital goods and trade flows through Dubai.

“Emirates SkyCargo will continue its journey as one of the world’s largest and best air cargo airlines, by investing in our fleet, our global network, technology, and world-class logistics infrastructure at our Dubai hub,” he said.

Serving 11 cargo destinations

Emirates SkyCargo currently operates scheduled freighter services to 11 destinations. It also offers shippers cargo belly-hold space in Emirates’ passenger fleet of over 200 wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s aircraft which serve over 130 destinations on six continents. Last year, Emirates SkyCargo flew over 2.1 million tonnes of cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo offers a portfolio of solutions designed for the unique requirements of its varied customers. Whether it is perishable cargo such as food items and flowers; certified cool-chain handling for pharmaceutical products; valuables and technology items, cars and industrial items, champion horses and domestic pets, mail and courier items, or general cargo, Emirates SkyCargo has the experience and capabilities with specialised solutions to meet the needs of shippers.

Emirates SkyCargo was the launch customer for the Boeing 777-F and the aircraft has been at the heart of the carrier’s operations since 2009. The aircraft’s range and payload capabilities allow time and temperature sensitive shipments to be transported rapidly and efficiently from origin to destination.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com