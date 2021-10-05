Emirates call centres swamped with passenger queries as network expands

The new agreement will provide Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies with access to Emirates’ content, through Sabre’s global distribution system with immediate effect
Emirates airline on Tuesday said its call centres are experiencing a large volume of calls as it expands its route network and asked passengers to delay enquiries if their calls are not related to travel in the next two days.
“Due to the recent resumption of some of our operations, our Contact Centres are experiencing a large volume of calls. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” Dubai’s flagship carrier said in a statement on its website.
The airline currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, and plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year.
“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us or your booking office to make new travel plans,” the carrier said.
The airline has also announced a recruitment drive to hire 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees for its Dubai hub over the next six months. Candidates interested in joining Emirates can find out more about the job requirements and submit their applications on its website.
