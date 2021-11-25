DXB handles 4,000 luggage items, 2,800 passengers hourly

Value of signed commercial, defence contracts surpasses pre-pandemic edition by more than Dh100 billion
Aviation1 week ago
Dubai International Airport dealt with 2.7 million items of luggage on board 11,382 flights in October; an hourly average of 4,000 items of luggage and 2,800 passengers, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Director-General of Dubai Customs, has stated.
Musabih made these comments during the opening of Concourse A at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal3, to ensure readiness to handle the increasing traffic.
Nearly 1.8 million passengers are expected to go through DXB International Airport between November 25 and December 5, with a daily average of 164,000 passengers.
The opening of the new concourse is a crucial step to retain the busiest airport’s total operational capacity.
Musabih toured terminals 1 and 3 and the operations room. Accompanied by Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, he met the airport’s heads of sections and departments.
"Dubai dealt with 2.7 million items of luggage on board 11,382 flights last October; an hourly average of 4,000 items of luggage and 2,800 passengers. This number will increase during holidays, which means we are handling massive numbers that necessitate continuous improvement of smart systems and inspection techniques to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers. At the same time, we secure our borders against any illegitimate smuggling attempts," Musabih said.
Kamali said: "The Passenger Operations Department plays an essential role in facilitating passenger traffic, especially during this period where we see a massive influx of visitors. We are all the time up to it, and when it comes to holidays and festive seasons, we have further arrangements to cope with the rising number of passengers, which include increasing the number of inspectors. In addition, we have 800 inspectors in the department. Our disruptive app, iDeclare, enables passengers to declare their belongings ahead of their arrival at the airport. This reduces the time needed to declare goods and reduce customs procedures to only four minutes. Another initiative is the smart I Box, which reduces the time of handling precious belongings to only one minute using the QR Code."
