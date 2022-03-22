Dubai: 'Unruly' passenger on Emirates flight to UK arrested

Cabin crew addressed the man’s behaviour four hours into the eight-hour flight and isolated him from other passengers

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 1:53 PM

An “unruly” passenger on a UAE-UK flight had to be “managed” by Emirates cabin crew recently.

Confirming the incident, the Dubai-based airline told Khaleej Times that it happened on March 17 on flight EK019 from Dubai to Manchester.

“Upon arrival to Manchester, the passenger was met by police. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority and will not be compromised,” Emirates said in the statement.

“The matter is now under police investigation, and Emirates cannot comment further on the incident.”

British media quoted the Greater Manchester Police as confirming that a 29-year-old man was arrested and questioned. He has been released pending an investigation.

According to reports, cabin crew addressed the man’s unruly behaviour four hours into the eight-hour flight and isolated him from other passengers for the remainder of the journey.

