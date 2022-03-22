Dubai: 'Unruly' passenger on Emirates flight to UK arrested

Aeroflot’s statement Saturday cited “circumstances that hinder operating flights” as a reason for its move
Aviation2 weeks ago
An “unruly” passenger on a UAE-UK flight had to be “managed” by Emirates cabin crew recently.
Confirming the incident, the Dubai-based airline told Khaleej Times that it happened on March 17 on flight EK019 from Dubai to Manchester.
“Upon arrival to Manchester, the passenger was met by police. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority and will not be compromised,” Emirates said in the statement.
“The matter is now under police investigation, and Emirates cannot comment further on the incident.”
British media quoted the Greater Manchester Police as confirming that a 29-year-old man was arrested and questioned. He has been released pending an investigation.
ALSO READ:
According to reports, cabin crew addressed the man’s unruly behaviour four hours into the eight-hour flight and isolated him from other passengers for the remainder of the journey.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Aeroflot’s statement Saturday cited “circumstances that hinder operating flights” as a reason for its move
Aviation2 weeks ago
Costs start from as low as Dh1 per day
Aviation2 weeks ago
Flydubai has inaugurated its new service to AlUla, becoming the first national carrier of the UAE to offer direct flights from Dubai; Flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to six destinations
Aviation2 weeks ago
India, Pakistan among top five countries in terms of passenger volumes in 2021.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Full list of approved vaccines that travellers must have taken for test exemption
Aviation2 weeks ago
Passenger numbers to/from/within the Middle East are expected to reach 81 per cent of 2019 levels in 2022
Aviation2 weeks ago
This is the sixth consecutive loss for the Abu Dhabi carrier, with accumulated losses of around $7.8 billion since 2016. Etihad started its turnaround drive four years ago
Aviation2 weeks ago