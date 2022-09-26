Dubai travel: Emirates to reintroduce several daily flights starting December 1

The ramp up of services are part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to support economic and tourism recovery

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 6:33 PM

As part of Emirates' efforts to support South Africa’s economic and tourism recovery, the airline has announced additional services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The airline will be expanding its schedule to and from Johannesburg with three daily flights from March 1, 2023. Cape Town will be served with double daily services starting from February 1, 2023, while two more flights will be added to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 1, 2022.

The reintroduction of the new flights between Dubai and the airline’s three gateways in South Africa will amp Emirates’ schedule to 42 weekly services.

Emirates’ flight EK 767 from Dubai to Johannesburg will depart at 11.25pm, arriving at 5.35am the next day to Johannesburg. The return flight will depart Johannesburg at 10.20pm and arrives in Dubai at 8.20am the next morning.

The third daily flight from Johannesburg will help meet high demand with more than 300 available seats each way.

Emirates’ second daily service to Cape Town will depart Dubai at 9.10am, landing at 4.45pm. It will then depart Cape Town at 1.25pm, arriving in Dubai at 1.10am the next day. With the double daily service to Cape Town, the airline will have restored its pre-pandemic schedule, supporting the city’s tourism industry during peak season arrivals by providing connectivity from markets such as Europe, the Middle East, West Asia and Australasia.

The additional services to all three gateways will also offer customers more connecting choices to an array of domestic and regional cities across Southern Africa.

The new flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will also provide more cargo belly-hold capacity to scale up import and export opportunities for local businesses, helping carry vital exports including seafood, fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen meats, wine, pharmaceuticals, and gold.

