Dubai travel: Emirates to reintroduce several daily flights starting December 1

The US aircraft maker’s projection is close to the demand estimate made by its transatlantic rival Airbus, which predicted that airlines operating in the Middle East region would require 3,020 new passenger and freight aircraft deliveries by 2040
As part of Emirates' efforts to support South Africa’s economic and tourism recovery, the airline has announced additional services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
The airline will be expanding its schedule to and from Johannesburg with three daily flights from March 1, 2023. Cape Town will be served with double daily services starting from February 1, 2023, while two more flights will be added to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 1, 2022.
The reintroduction of the new flights between Dubai and the airline’s three gateways in South Africa will amp Emirates’ schedule to 42 weekly services.
Emirates’ flight EK 767 from Dubai to Johannesburg will depart at 11.25pm, arriving at 5.35am the next day to Johannesburg. The return flight will depart Johannesburg at 10.20pm and arrives in Dubai at 8.20am the next morning.
The third daily flight from Johannesburg will help meet high demand with more than 300 available seats each way.
Emirates’ second daily service to Cape Town will depart Dubai at 9.10am, landing at 4.45pm. It will then depart Cape Town at 1.25pm, arriving in Dubai at 1.10am the next day. With the double daily service to Cape Town, the airline will have restored its pre-pandemic schedule, supporting the city’s tourism industry during peak season arrivals by providing connectivity from markets such as Europe, the Middle East, West Asia and Australasia.
The additional services to all three gateways will also offer customers more connecting choices to an array of domestic and regional cities across Southern Africa.
The new flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will also provide more cargo belly-hold capacity to scale up import and export opportunities for local businesses, helping carry vital exports including seafood, fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen meats, wine, pharmaceuticals, and gold.
ALSO READ:
The US aircraft maker’s projection is close to the demand estimate made by its transatlantic rival Airbus, which predicted that airlines operating in the Middle East region would require 3,020 new passenger and freight aircraft deliveries by 2040
The possibility of the merger that would lead to the creation of one of the leading airline groups in the region, looks brighter amid speculation that Tata Sons seeking to raise $4 billion to fund its ambitious expansion programme
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
Customers of both airlines can soon book these connecting flights on a single ticket – making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier
Pay will be lifted by 2% in November, with a further 2.5% increase due in February, 2023
The total proceeds from selling the government's holdings came to €1.07 billion — a significant gain over the €306 million for which they were acquired
The new flights to and from the capital will be effective from September 15 to December 30 and include carriers from all around the region
Airline to start twice-weekly service to Namangan in Uzbekistan