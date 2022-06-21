Dubai travel: Emirates to increase flight frequencies to Mexico

Travellers can avail of the promotion until 11.59pm on June 15
Aviation6 days ago
Dubai-based Emirates has announced that it will increase frequencies and start daily services to Mexico City via Barcelona from June 23.
Boosting its frequency from six times weekly to daily flights, the airline will now increase its average capacity and offer around 2,000 seats per week to and from the Mexican capital.
Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 03:25hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 08:35hrs before departing again at 10:50hrs and arriving into Mexico City at 16:05 the same day.
On its return leg, Emirates flight EK 256 will depart Mexico City at 19:40 hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 13:45hrs the next day.
EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 15:30hrs bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 00:15 hrs the next day (all times are local).
Travellers can cover three destinations in one trip with this linked service. Citizens from Mexico, Spain and the UAE only need their passports to enjoy visa-free travel to each country.
The Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico route is operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR offering 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.
Travellers can avail of the promotion until 11.59pm on June 15
Aviation6 days ago
The upswing in both regional and international travel marked the resumption of a strong recovery despite the war in Ukraine and travel restrictions in China
Aviation1 week ago
The Delhi High Court ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to ensure strict implementation of safety measures at airports
Aviation1 week ago
Passengers provided accommodation and rebooked on other flights
Aviation1 week ago
Emirates customers can now book a wide range of additional flights, including eight destinations from Johannesburg, five destinations from Cape Town and one point from Durban
Aviation2 weeks ago
'Most seats are sold out, especially during Eid Al Adha break between July 8 and 11'
Aviation2 weeks ago
The three-member crew will travel by the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on the six-month mission
Aviation2 weeks ago
16-year-old Mack Rutherford has already covered 13 out of the 30 countries along his route
Aviation2 weeks ago