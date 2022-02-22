With flydubai’s daily flights to Istanbul Airport, the airline will increase its flight frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week
Aviation6 days ago
Dubai will reopen its second airport, Al Maktoum International, in May to scheduled, commercial passenger flights for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Quoting Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, a Reuters report said Al Maktoum will handle some passenger flights that typically operate from Dubai International during refurbishment works at the main hub that will close one of its two runways for 45 days.
Airlines that operated out of the second airport before the pandemic will continue to operate flights there after the 45 days, the report quoted Griffiths as saying.
Dubai International (DXB) started operating at 100 per cent capacity from December last year after the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Terminal 3.
DXB continues to be the world’s busiest airport by international passenger numbers for the eighth consecutive year after clocking 29.1 million in annual traffic in 2021.
The airport welcomed a record number of new airlines connecting Dubai to new destinations, a press release from DXB said.
ALSO READ:
"Despite unprecedented turmoil affecting millions of people all over the world, we overcame many serious obstacles to the operation of the world’s largest international hub and provided smooth, comfortable and safe travel for millions of people travelling through DXB. This incredible performance by all of our staff and stakeholders was achieved in the face of abruptly changing travel regulations and concerns about new waves of infection. Despite these serious challenges to our ongoing success, we managed to exceed our own forecasts and continue to retain our crown as the world’s busiest international airport,” said Griffiths.
With flydubai’s daily flights to Istanbul Airport, the airline will increase its flight frequency to Istanbul to 12 flights a week
Aviation6 days ago
Experts say the aviation market is poised for recovery, with defence spending on the rise and commercial aviation picking up despite the latest wave of omicron-driven infections
Aviation6 days ago
The airline’s turnover for the full year 2021 reached Dh3.17 billion, an increase of 71 per cent compared to the Dh1.85 billion registered for the full year 2020
Aviation1 week ago
The statement also added that Ayci’s appointment to the new position is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
Aviation1 week ago
Tata Group officially took over Air India from the Indian government in the last week of January
Aviation1 week ago
The deal between the two Tata-owned airlines will be valid for two years
Aviation1 week ago
Authorities recently significantly relaxed PCR testing requirements for travellers
Aviation1 week ago
The 120-metre rocket is intended to be the world's most powerful yet
Aviation1 week ago