Dubai to cancel fees imposed on airline, travel agencies

Fee cancellation is applicable to agencies operating in the emirate

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 7:00 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 7:18 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has issued a decision, cancelling fees imposed on airline and travel agencies. The fee cancellation is applicable to agencies operating in Dubai, according to the decision by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

More details to follow

