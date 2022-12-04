Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan says future technology, robotics to be used in aviation with new agreement

This brings the total number of flights between the cities to three per day - one via the Maldives and two direct
In another step cementing Dubai's leading position in advanced technologies, an agreement was signed to use future technologies in aviation.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, witnessed the signing of agreements between DFF’s Dubai Future Labs, Emirates, DP World and Dnata.
The agreements have been signed to drive innovation in aviation and logistics sectors, he said.
"We continue to advance Dubai's leadership in robotics and automation technologies," he concluded in a tweet shared on Sunday.
