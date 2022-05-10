Dubai: Flydubai showcases new Business Class recliner seat at Arabian Travel Market

Latest feature will be gradually introduced as part of an ongoing product development investment programme

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 5:21 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, showcases its new Business Class seat offering to the travel trade industry at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) between May 9 -12. The new recliner seat will be gradually introduced to the Business Class cabin of flydubai’s fleet as part of an ongoing product development investment programme.

The carrier takes to the leading global event to introduce the new seat which will be on display on its stand. The carrier’s signature flat-bed Business Class seat, which is currently available on its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, will also be on display.

The new Business Class recliner seat, developed by HAECO, has been tailored by JPA Design to reflect the design values of the innovative flat-bed seat by Thompson which is available on flydubai’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft. The new seat features the same high-quality materials as well as comparable design principles to optimise space and comfort for passengers.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “flydubai is committed to providing customers with an unrivalled passenger experience. We have implemented a number of product enhancements since the introduction of our first Business Class seat in 2013 and the new recliner seat will see our offering reach new heights, exceeding customer expectations. This seat, particularly well-suited to medium and short-haul flights, will help us achieve a more homogeneous look and feel onboard our fleet.”

flydubai introduced the new Business Class recliner seat on one of its aircraft in November 2021. The airline will roll out a retrofit plan for a number of its existing aircraft, as well as fitting the new Business Class cabin product on future aircraft deliveries.

ALSO READ:

“Our agility and ability to listen to our customers have enabled us to adapt quickly to the changing market requirements. We have reassessed our future growth plans and taken new approaches that support both our commercial objectives and the changing customer demands.

"This new recliner seat, which affords passengers the same comfort and quality as our flat-bed business seat, allows us to retain a 12 Business Class and 162 Economy Class seat configuration while continuing to offer passengers the best possible onboard experience, especially on shorter and medium routes’’, added Al Ghaith.

flydubai operates a single fleet-type of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 34 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 26 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9. The airline will take delivery of 18 more aircraft by the end of 2022 and is schedule to retire seven B737-800 NGs.