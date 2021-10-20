Dubai: Flydubai announces new flights to Oman

Dubai - They will operate twice a week from November 4

By Wam Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 3:25 AM

Dubai-based flydubai on Tuesday announced the start of flights to Sohar in Oman, becoming the first airline to operate this route from Dubai. This is the carrier’s third destination in the Sultanate, alongside Muscat and Salalah.

Flights to Sohar International Airport (OHS) will start on November 4 and will operate twice a week from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said, "With demand for travel returning and as more countries continue to lift restrictions on international travel, we are pleased to announce the start of flights to Sohar in Oman. We are excited to further grow our network and give passengers more options to travel in the region, while welcoming passengers from Oman, especially those looking to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai."

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, added, "We are pleased to expand our network in Oman by adding a third point to our network alongside our popular destinations Muscat and Salalah. This new direct route will enable free flows of trade and tourism and strengthen direct airlinks between Oman and the UAE."

Located on the Sultanate’s northern coast, Sohar is a port city known for its cultural heritage and trading.

Customers who book a flight through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for Covid-19 related costs.