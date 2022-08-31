Dubai flights: How over 11,000 passengers skipped airport queues this summer

Emirates is ramping up operations to serve customer demand during this busy period

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 4:44 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 4:57 PM

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, carried more than 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.

During the summer months:

over 3.8 million travellers across the network checked-in online via the Emirates website and the Emirates App

over 500,000 travellers used the 22 self-service check-in kiosks and 38 baggage drop facilities in Dubai Terminal 3

over 11,000 travellers utilised Emirates’ home check-in services, complimentary for First Class passengers departing Dubai, entirely skipping the airport check-in queue and proceeding straight to immigration

Emirates continues to rebuild its network and capacity as travel restrictions ease. The airline is currently operating at 74% of its pre-pandemic capacity, with plans to increase this to 80% by the end of the year. The airline will also commence in November a $2 billion retrofit programme to equip 120 aircraft with its latest onboard products.

The airline ramped up operations to serve customer demand during this busy period, reinstating daily services to London Stansted, and increasing flights to 33 cities on popular routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to holiday spots like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami.

In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network, and in July it added a third daily flight to London Gatwick to serve travellers impacted by capacity cuts at Heathrow. The Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, was also deployed to serve high customer demand at over 30 cities around its network.

