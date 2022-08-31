Dubai flights: How over 11,000 passengers skipped airport queues this summer

Civil Aviation authority to conduct "random checks" across country
Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, carried more than 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.
over 11,000 travellers utilised Emirates’ home check-in services, complimentary for First Class passengers departing Dubai, entirely skipping the airport check-in queue and proceeding straight to immigration
During the summer months:
Emirates continues to rebuild its network and capacity as travel restrictions ease. The airline is currently operating at 74% of its pre-pandemic capacity, with plans to increase this to 80% by the end of the year. The airline will also commence in November a $2 billion retrofit programme to equip 120 aircraft with its latest onboard products.
The airline ramped up operations to serve customer demand during this busy period, reinstating daily services to London Stansted, and increasing flights to 33 cities on popular routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to holiday spots like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami.
In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network, and in July it added a third daily flight to London Gatwick to serve travellers impacted by capacity cuts at Heathrow. The Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, was also deployed to serve high customer demand at over 30 cities around its network.
