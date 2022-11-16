Dubai flights: High-speed check-in, immigration at airport; a step-by-step guide

On Sunday, the airline said 56 flights had been cancelled due to the strike, disrupting 12,000 passengers' plans
Consent to the use of biometric data is all it takes for international travellers flying with Emirates to breeze through Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. From next year, a smart check-in and boarding process that uses facial recognition will be made available to international travellers.
Previously, only UAE residents and GCC nationals could avail the process that does not require passengers to take out their identification documents at multiple points throughout the airport.
Here is all you need to know:
The process will ensure a faster and more efficient airport experience for travellers transferring to connecting flights, as well as those who arrive in Dubai as their final destination. The facility is available only at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.
This can be done in a couple of clicks through the Emirates app. Additionally, they can give their consent at Emirates self check-in kiosks, or in person at check-in desks.
Artificial intelligence-powered systems recognise travellers’ unique facial features and link them to their passports for instant identity verification. This helps them breeze through formalities at check-in, boarding and immigration.
The Dubai airport had rolled out the smart travel system in February last year. Back then, officials had explained that the process entails the use of a mix of facial and iris recognition.
