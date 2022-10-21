Dubai flights: Emirates expands travel options for passengers flying to Indonesia

Passengers travelling during the festive season will have a host of delicious treats to choose from including dal kachori, samosas, gulab jamun and jalebis
Dubai-based Emirates has recently activated its codeshare partnership with Batik Air, expanding choice and connectivity options for its customers with access to 25 Indonesian points on a single ticket and one baggage policy.
Under the newly activated agreement, Emirates has placed its code on 8 routes operated by Batik Air via Jakarta to - Balikpapan, Denpasar, Medan, Manado, Padang, Surakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.
In addition, via an interline agreement, Emirates customers can also easily access 17 more domestic Indonesian points via Jakarta and Denpasar, to cities such as Praya, Semarang, Sorong, and more.
