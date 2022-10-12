Dubai flights: Budget airline launches daily service to popular Asian holiday destination

Operations to start February 4, 2023 from Terminal 3, DXB

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 3:54 PM

Dubai-based airline, flydubai, is expanding its operations to the island nation of the Maldives with the launch of a new daily service to Gan International Airport (GAN) from February 4, 2023.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Gan . Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing passengers with more options for connections through Dubai.

With the start of the new daily service to next year, the carrier will increase its frequency to the market to 28 flights a week.

Commenting on the start of operations to Gan, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “This new service will reduce the commute time whether by boat or seaplane for those staying in resorts in the southern Atolls. The Maldives continues to be one of the most popular leisure destinations for our customers from the UAE, GCC and CIS."

Return Business Class fares from DXB to GAN start from Dh7,400 and Economy Class fares start from Dh4,050. Return Business Class fares from GAN to DXB start from Dh5,876 and Economy Class fares start from Dh2,019.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com. For more information, call 600 5444 45

