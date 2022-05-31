Dubai flights: Bookings open for tickets to Qatar for Fifa World Cup; airfares begin at Dh950

Saudia will begin operation by the end of June 2022
Dubai-based flydubai on Tuesday announced that Match Day Shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha, for the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar, are now available to book on its website.
Through the tournament, taking place from November 21 to December 18, flydubai is offering up to 30 daily return flights between Dubai and Doha.
Return Match Day Shuttle flights will be available from $258 (about Dh950) in Economy Class and from $998 (Dh3,665) in Business Class. These fares include a hand baggage allowance, a snack on board and complimentary ground transportation between the airport in Doha and the stadiums.
Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are honoured to enter into this partnership which will enable more people to travel between Dubai and Qatar to share in their love for football as this sporting event comes to the Middle East and Arab World for the first time.”
With a high frequency of flights available each day, passengers are advised to select a flight that arrives in Doha at least four hours before the match kick-off time. In addition, they are also advised to register for their Hayya card (Fan ID) in advance as this will be required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights and for entry to Qatar.
This service will operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) and will be available only to match ticket holders.
Match Day Shuttle flights must be booked as a separate itinerary and are not available for booking as part of a connecting itinerary.
For passengers who do not hold match day tickets, flydubai’s scheduled flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Hamad International Airport (DOH) will continue to operate during this period.
For more information go to www.flydubai.com/en/plan/match-day-shuttle-flights-to-doha
Match Day Shuttle flights can be booked on the flydubai website: flydubai.com
