Dubai flights: Airline issues advisory ahead of 'record-breaking' summer travel

Flights struggle to maintain schedules amid worker, pilot shortages
Aviation5 days ago
Dubai-based flydubai has said that it is preparing for a "record-breaking summer" following a surge in demand for travel. The carrier is gearing up to welcome three million passengers "over the busiest summer in the airline's history".
"Over the summer period, an average of 8,500 departures per month are scheduled across flydubai's network of 102 destinations, which exceed pre-pandemic levels," the airline said.
The carrier has issued a travel advisory for passengers to ensure they have a smooth journey.
The advisory comes after Emirates said it was preparing for its busiest period yet, with over 550,000 passengers expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July.
Travel industry executives had told Khaleej Times that airfares from Dubai to popular destinations across the Far East, Europe and South Asia could jump by 80 per cent in the coming weeks as demand outstrips supply.
ALSO READ:
An average of 8,500 departures per month are scheduled across flydubai's network from July to September. Up to three million passengers are expected to fly with the airline across a network of 102 destinations.
To cater to the increasing demand, flydubai will add frequency on some of its popular routes, including Baku, Belgrade, Budapest, Ljubljana, Maldives, Prague, Salzburg, Sarajevo, Tbilisi and Zanzibar.
