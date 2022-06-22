Dubai flights: Airline issues advisory ahead of 'record-breaking' summer travel

Low-cost carrier gearing up to welcome three million passengers

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 1:12 PM

Dubai-based flydubai has said that it is preparing for a "record-breaking summer" following a surge in demand for travel. The carrier is gearing up to welcome three million passengers "over the busiest summer in the airline's history".

"Over the summer period, an average of 8,500 departures per month are scheduled across flydubai's network of 102 destinations, which exceed pre-pandemic levels," the airline said.

The carrier has issued a travel advisory for passengers to ensure they have a smooth journey.

Customers are reminded to book early and online.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before the departure time of their flight.

Boarding gates close 20 minutes before the flight departure time.

Online check-in opens from 48 hours up to 90 minutes before the flight departure time.

Passengers are advised to check their baggage allowance before they travel.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline.

The advisory comes after Emirates said it was preparing for its busiest period yet, with over 550,000 passengers expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July.

Travel industry executives had told Khaleej Times that airfares from Dubai to popular destinations across the Far East, Europe and South Asia could jump by 80 per cent in the coming weeks as demand outstrips supply.

To cater to the increasing demand, flydubai will add frequency on some of its popular routes, including Baku, Belgrade, Budapest, Ljubljana, Maldives, Prague, Salzburg, Sarajevo, Tbilisi and Zanzibar.