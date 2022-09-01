Dubai: Emirates to resume Lagos flights after Nigeria releases funds

Move caused by challenges in repatriating funds from African country
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates on Thursday confirmed that it will resume Nigeria flights from September 11 after a portion of its blocked funds were released by the African country.
On August 18, Emirates said it's suspending flights to and from Nigeria due to challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and to limit losses.
“Emirates welcomes the Central Bank of Nigeria’s move to release a portion of our blocked funds, and we continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities to ensure the repatriation of our outstanding and future funds may continue without hindrance,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.
“In light of these developments, Emirates will reinstate flights to/from Lagos from September 11, which is the earliest date for us to co-ordinate the smooth and safe resumption of operations. It will also provide travellers sufficient time to plan and book their journeys,” said the statement sent to Khaleej Times.
Nigerian media had reported that around 20 airlines were unable to repatriate their ticket sale funds of over $600 million (Dh2.2 billion) so far this year from the country. Other airlines had also threatened to suspend flights to Nigeria unless the African country releases their blocked funds.
The Dubai-based carrier said it will constantly review its network operations and will adjust flying schedules to respond to market demand and other operational factors.
“We remain keen to serve Nigeria, by providing international connectivity for travellers and businesses to access trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and across our broader network of over 130 destinations,” it said.
ALSO READ:
Move caused by challenges in repatriating funds from African country
Artemis programme aims to land first woman, person of colour on Earth's only satellite
Civil Aviation authority to conduct "random checks" across country
It achieved the milestone despite significant capacity reduction due to 45-day closure of its northern runway
The partnership aims to improve passenger experience
Boom CEO Blake Scholl insists his company’s plane will be different when it debuts in 2029, with tickets costing about $4,000 to $5,000 to fly from New York to London in about three and one-half hours
The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights starting from December 7, 2022
The schedule will commence on October 3, 2022