Dubai: Emirates to resume Lagos flights after Nigeria releases funds

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates on Thursday confirmed that it will resume Nigeria flights from September 11 after a portion of its blocked funds were released by the African country.

On August 18, Emirates said it's suspending flights to and from Nigeria due to challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and to limit losses.

“Emirates welcomes the Central Bank of Nigeria’s move to release a portion of our blocked funds, and we continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities to ensure the repatriation of our outstanding and future funds may continue without hindrance,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

“In light of these developments, Emirates will reinstate flights to/from Lagos from September 11, which is the earliest date for us to co-ordinate the smooth and safe resumption of operations. It will also provide travellers sufficient time to plan and book their journeys,” said the statement sent to Khaleej Times.

Nigerian media had reported that around 20 airlines were unable to repatriate their ticket sale funds of over $600 million (Dh2.2 billion) so far this year from the country. Other airlines had also threatened to suspend flights to Nigeria unless the African country releases their blocked funds.

The Dubai-based carrier said it will constantly review its network operations and will adjust flying schedules to respond to market demand and other operational factors.

“We remain keen to serve Nigeria, by providing international connectivity for travellers and businesses to access trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and across our broader network of over 130 destinations,” it said.

