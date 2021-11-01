Dubai: Emirates to discontinue multi-risk travel insurance

Tata group had asked its employees to sign an undertaking about vacating staff quarters.
Emirates airline on Monday announced that it is discontinuing multi-risk travel insurance for passengers from next month.
Dubai’s flagship carrier said in a statement on its website that multi-risk travel insurance will no longer apply to tickets purchased on or after December 1, 2021.
The airline had introduced multi-risk travel cover in September last year, on top of its Covid-19 cover, to help passengers travel with peace during the pandemic period.
Multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover applied to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1, 2020, and extended to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number started with 176.
Multi-risk travel insurance covered emergency medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation up to $500,000 as well as some other benefits.
Khartoum flights cancelled until Nov 8
In addition, Emirates flights to and from Khartoum have been cancelled till November 8, 2021.
“Customers with final destination Khartoum will not be accepted until further notice from any point on the Emirates network. Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options,” the airline said.
