Dubai: Emirates offers free cargo capacity for flood-relief aid to Pakistan

Airline's new humanitarian airbridge to be available to organisations based at International Humanitarian City

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 4:03 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 4:16 PM

Emirates SkyCargo sets up an airbridge between Dubai and Pakistan to offer cargo capacity free of charge on flights to transport relief aid to people grappling with the damage caused by the devastating floods.

From today, cargo capacity on all Emirates’ passenger flights to Pakistan will be available to organisations based at the world’s largest humanitarian hub, International Humanitarian City (IHC), to transport critical equipment and supplies, food and other emergency relief goods directly to the five airports – Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Sialkot.

Emirates operates 53 scheduled passenger flights per week to Pakistan, where recent heavy rainfall has caused catastrophic flash flooding across the country, tragically leaving over 1,100 people dead and millions homeless.

Any of the humanitarian organisations at IHC wishing to utilise the free cargo capacity to transport humanitarian relief from Dubai to Pakistan may contact Emirates SkyCargo’s centralised crisis relief desk on emiratescrisisrelief@emirates.com and emergencyresponse@ihc.ae.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Emirates is deeply connected and committed to Pakistan. From our very first flight in 1985 to Karachi until today, we’ve steadily grown the mutually beneficial air links that facilitate business, tourism and trade between the UAE and Pakistan. HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, have directed urgent aid to Pakistan, mobilising people and businesses across the UAE, and Emirates is ready to play our part.”

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC, said: “Times of crisis are a true test of spirit and once again, we are working with Emirates to respond to a devastating humanitarian crisis, this time in Pakistan, where floods have caused unimaginable losses and damages. We are grateful for the long-standing support of Emirates to the IHC community and its honourable commitment to alleviate the suffering of the victims of these extraordinary floods. Together, we are proud to deliver this vital support to the people of Pakistan.”

In May 2021, Emirates SkyCargo flew relief materials free of charge from Dubai to India over three weeks to support the Indian community in managing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge, Emirates donated cargo capacity to transport essential supplies such as relief tents and thousands of oxygen cylinders and concentrators free of charge on flights to Indian destinations.

After the Port of Beirut explosions in August 2020, which devastated many parts of Lebanon’s capital city, Emirates SkyCargo ramped up its freighter operations to Lebanon by dedicating over 50 flights to deliver critical emergency relief and aid to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the blasts.