Dubai: Emirates airline generates 'most positive buzz' in 2021: YouGov

The flight was forced to land in Minsk, where Belarusian authorities arrested a dissident journalist and his partner
Aviation1 week ago
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates generated the most positive buzz in the UAE last year, according to YouGov’s Brand Buzz Rankings 2021 released on Thursday.
The brands were ranked based on the Buzz score, which asks respondents, “If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”
While iPhone and its maker Apple took the second and third spots, respectively. The other brands that made it to the top of the UAE 10 list are Adidas, Samsung, YouTube, Nike, Expo 2020 Dubai and Dettol.
Among the YouGov's Best Buzz Rankings top Improvers, Expo Dubai 2020 took the first spot in the UAE followed by TikTok, Qatar Airways, Noon.com, Talabat, Smiles, Bluewaters, Dragon Mart, Redbull and Neom (Saudi Arabia).
ALSO READ:
All brands were tracked for at least six months to be included in the rankings and have been tracked for at least 6 months in the prior year’s period (as well as being currently tracked) to appear in the Improvers tables.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The flight was forced to land in Minsk, where Belarusian authorities arrested a dissident journalist and his partner
Aviation1 week ago
Flights to countries to start operating from January 29.
Aviation1 week ago
The Tata Group will now have a 100 per cent stake in Air India
Aviation1 week ago
Packages are available for travel between February 12 and 16.
Aviation1 week ago
Rules will be updated for three others
Aviation2 weeks ago
In a positive, Boeing has resumed deliveries of 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes
Aviation2 weeks ago
The global aviation body that represents 290 airlines across 120 countries made the call as it released dismal passenger traffic results for 2021 that showed demand (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) falling by 58.4 per cent compared to the full year of 2019
Aviation2 weeks ago
AT&T and Verizon Communications agreed on Jan 18 to delay switching on new telecom towers near key airports.
Aviation2 weeks ago