Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to stand over 'security check' request, airline confirms

Another flight from Athens to Newark made an unscheduled return

by Sahim Salim Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 12:09 PM

An Emirates flight returned to stand before take-off, while another made an unscheduled return, a spokesperson for the airline has confirmed. Both incidents happened in Athens, Greece, on November 10.

Flight EK210 from Athens to Dubai returned to stand, while EK209 from Athens to Newark made the unscheduled return.

The Emirates spokesperson cited "security checks requested by the authorities" as the reason.

"Passengers on flight EK209 have been rebooked to travel on November 11 and provided overnight accommodation. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused," the airline spokesperson added.

Reuters reported that Greece found nothing suspicious on both the flights.

Citing police sources, the news agency said Greece had received information enquiries from US authorities, following which the security checks were requested.

