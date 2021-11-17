Dubai Airshow 2021: Nigeria's Ibom Air orders 10 Airbus aircraft

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by top dignitaries during the visit
Nigeria’s Ibom Air has placed an order for 10 Airbus A220s at the Dubai Airshow 2021.
The signing was done by Mfon Udom, the chief executive officer of Ibom Air, and Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.
“It gives me great pleasure to be here to announce Ibom Air’s order for 10 Airbus A220s”, said
Mfon Udom, CEO of Ibom Air, said the airline has achieved growth, chiefly driven by the massive embrace of its product and brand by the Nigerian domestic flying public.
“The addition of the A220 to our fleet will support our growth strategy and boost operational efficiency,” he said.
“The A220 will allow us to increase the number of annual passengers through Akwa Ibom Airport, in Uyo, thus bringing more first-time visitors and business travellers to the region. These efforts reflect our commitment to supporting local commerce and making a positive contribution to socio-economic growth in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria.” said the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel.
The purchase of the new A220s will enable the airline to continue on its growth path, offering new routes across not just Nigeria, but to the West African region and to Africa at large.
The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market.
By the end of October 2021, the A220 had accumulated 643 firm orders.
