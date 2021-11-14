Dubai Airshow 2021: Edge Group's unit GAL wins Dh11 billion UAE Air Force contract

The strong revenue recovery reflects quick return of passenger demand wherever flight and travel restrictions were eased.
ON SUNDAY, the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (Afad) awarded a huge contract worth Dh11 billion to Abu Dhabi-based advanced technology firm Edge Group’s subsidiary GAL.
The agreement covers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and specialised support services for the UAE Airforce and Air Defence.
Under the three-year performance-based logistics (PBL) contract, GAL will support the UAE Air Force and Air Defence's operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility.
The PBL arrangement allows military customers to seek aviation MRO services organised under a cost-per-flight hour model and facilitates ongoing improvements.
Edge Group is ranked among the top 25 military suppliers in the world. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2021.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the vice-chairman of GAL, said winning the contract underscores the company’s performance excellence and reliability as one of the region’s leading MRO service providers.
“We are confident that this collaboration will provide strong foundations for future growth and enable us to continue fulfilling our longstanding vision of addressing customer needs with agility and precision,” he said.
Khalid Al Breiki, president of mission support at Edge Group and managing director of GAL, said the agreement is a testament to GAL’s continued growth and overarching goal of delivering innovative solutions to meet complex MRO and supply chain requirements.
“At a time when safety and security are of the utmost importance, it is a privilege to serve our nation and to contribute to the mission readiness of its air force. In line with this priority, we are building our capabilities to enable a secure future for the UAE and beyond. Signing this contract represents the trust our team has built with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, allowing us to further grow our workforce of UAE nationals, and, most importantly, providing world-class support to our customer’s growing fleet,” said Al Breiki.
Meanwhile, Edge Group’s subsidiary Sign4L also announced the launch of an anti-jam system that covers air, land and sea applications called GPS-Protect. The UAE-made system provides significant immunity to jamming, thereby protecting mission-critical systems that require assured position, navigation and timing information from GPS.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
