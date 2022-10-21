Dubai Airports wins Sheikh Mohammed award for sustainability programme

DXB recognised for introducing electric, hybrid vehicles, LED lights and solar panels

By WAM Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 9:21 PM

Dubai Airports has been awarded the Best Aviation Sustainability Programme (Environment pillar) at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Awards, for its ongoing efforts in helping to develop a more sustainable global aviation industry.

The award was presented during a ceremony held in Montreal, Canada, at the 41st General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recently.

Dubai Airports was recognised for its efforts as a leading player in the global aviation industry in implementing its ongoing sustainability programmes.

Some of the projects include the replacing of 150,000 conventional light fixtures across DXB's terminals and airfield with significantly more efficient LED lights, introducing electric and hybrid ground service vehicles, and building a 15,000-panel solar array at DXB's Terminal 2, the largest at any airport in the Middle East.

Commenting on Dubai Airports' achievement, Omar Binadai, Executive Vice President of Technology & Infrastructure at Dubai Airports, said, "We are delighted to be recognised as a positive force within the industry – one that is helping to support the global aviation community on its journey to a more sustainable future, and an organisation that is both fully aligned with, and committed to, helping the UAE's wider efforts in achieving long-term climate action goals."

Established in 2016, the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award aims to shine a light on countries, businesses, and individuals around the world by recognising their contribution to the success of aviation industry.

This year, the second edition of the Award was divided into three categories that represent a unique mix of aviation business, including outstanding resource contribution to ICAO programmes, best aviation sustainability programme (Environment or Socio-economic Pillars), and aircraft cabin noise-research and development category.

