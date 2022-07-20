Dubai Airport's new ‘always-on’ customer contact centre to soon provide support through WhatsApp

Travellers can access information via phone, email, live chat, social media

Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 8:47 AM

Passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) can now access customer care services through an ‘always-on’ integrated contact centre.

The world’s busiest airport announced on Wednesday that travellers could connect with DXB customer service professionals anytime, anywhere, at their convenience on their channel of choice.

Testing for the integrated DXB service began earlier this year. It boasts 24/7 bilingual support and updated information across all channels, including an automated flight status check without speaking to an agent. Plans are also in place to launch a WhatsApp chat service, said DXB.

Moreover, automated routing has been made available to key Dubai Airports partners, including Emirates, dnata, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs and the Road Transport Authority.

“The new contact centre blends live and technology-enabled services for travellers to access support via phone, email, live chat, social media on @DXB and @DubaiAirports platforms, and WhatsApp for business, which is coming soon,” added Dubai Airports.

“Our customers can now enjoy timely and efficient support across all contact centre channels in real-time and on their channel of choice,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

He added, “The new DXB contact centre exemplifies how Dubai Airports is making significant enhancements to the guest experience at every customer touchpoint.”

The integrated service platform has been created in partnership with Teleperformance, a leading provider of integrated business services. The omnichannel solution has been created by combining an integrated blend of human and digital tools to support guests quickly and easily. “It is our commitment to deliver a best-in-class guest experience with every conversation while creating a safe, smooth, fast, and enjoyable journey,”

“The investment in customer service excellence at DXB supports the vision of the Dubai government to deliver innovative and integrated customer service,” he stated.

Some 2.4 million passengers have passed through DXB airport between June 24 and July 4, with average daily traffic reaching 214,000 travellers, DBX announced recently.

Here are some ways to contact the ‘always on’ centre:

- By calling 04-224 5555

- Via email at customer.care@dubaiairports.ae

- On webchat through the Dubai Airports and DXB and more websites

- Through @DXB Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels

- Through @DubaiAirports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels

- Through a verified WhatsApp account at 04-224 5555 (coming soon)

