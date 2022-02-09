Dubai Airports appoints new COO

Photo by M. Sajjad

Prior to his new appointment, Al Joker was executive vice president of Corporate Affairs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:24 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:25 PM

Dubai Airports has announced the appointment of Majed Al Joker as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In a tweet on Twitter, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), said that the move is in line with Dubai Airports’ commitment to develop and promote emergent Emirati leaders.

As the COO, Al Joker’s role combines key operational functions at Dubai Airports including Terminal Service Delivery, Airside Service Delivery, Airport Operations Control Centre, Security, and Safety & Sustainability into a single business unit. Prior to his new appointment, Al Joker was executive vice president of Corporate Affairs.

“As someone who has held senior positions across the business and successfully led teams in delivering key objectives for the organisation over nearly a decade and a half, Majed brings a wealth of experience to the role. His experience, knowledge of the business and leadership skills will play an important role for Dubai Airports as we prepare to ramp up our strategy for growth and expansion in a post pandemic world,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Majed Al Joker has a huge breadth of aviation experience spanning over 22 years. He has a track record in critical operational roles within Dubai Airports, having served as EVP of Corporate Affairs since 2017, and was the SVP of Terminal Operations before that. He commenced his career at Dubai Airports as vice president - Terminal Operations in 2008.

Prior to joining Dubai Airports, Majed served as deputy director - Airport Operations at Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC). He began his journey in the aviation industry at Emirates Group, where he served in Cairo, Bangkok, Dhaka, and Kuala Lumpur, and later became Emirates' regional manager - Airport Services (West Asia) covering 24 international stations.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in International Business Management from Heriot-Watt University in the UK. He was awarded ‘Best Customer Service Leader - Public Sector’ at the Customer Service Week Awards and ‘Best Improvement Leader’ at the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Programme Awards in 2014. He was also named ‘Industry Personality of the Year’ by the Resilience and Business Continuity community in 2017.

His influence in the aviation industry and key relationships with government departments have been vital in ensuring close cooperation and collaboration between all relevant stakeholders. His experience and understanding of airport operations and passenger expectations have been instrumental in focusing Dubai Airports’ business continuity plans to include operational considerations as well as the welfare of passengers and the airport community.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com