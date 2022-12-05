Dubai Airports announces priority check-in, passport control, boarding for people of determination

The programme will be rolled out in two phases; second phase will see the addition of quiet rooms, airport safari tour

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:30 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:42 PM

Dubai Airports is introducing a comprehensive new programme to ensure a seamless travel experience for all people of determination (POD) with hidden disabilities that travel through Dubai International (DXB). The new programme will roll out in two phases over two years and unite service partners across DXB to boost the travel experience for passengers with autism, chronic fatigue, and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

In an effort to integrate recognisable and accessible options for POD travellers, Dubai Airports will introduce a travel planner for pre-travel preparation and an Autism Friendly Route. Travellers will get a prioritised route through check-in, passport control, security check point and boarding, which can be availed when wearing the sunflower lanyard. These lanyards are a globally recognised symbol of a hidden impairment and can be worn by anyone who might require extra help.

“Specially trained staff equipped to support POD travellers will be easily identifiable wearing sunflower pins, allowing for increased visibility, communication and support throughout the airport journey,” the airport operator said.

ALSO READ:

An educational campaign to drive awareness around autism, specifically relating to socially acceptable language and empathy, will be undertaken as part of the programme. Key training materials will be distributed across all airport entities, ensuring that POD travellers are met with consistent support and a positive customer experience. Dubai Airports has been accredited by the Dubai Autism Centre as an autism-friendly environment.

The second phase of the roll-out will see additional, innovative solutions, including connected airports, quiet rooms, and an airport safari tour.

Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai Airports is committed to promoting the inclusion and participation of POD – who, as an integral part of our travelling customer base deserve the highest level of care and customer service. We are working to provide the essential services and amenities and are proud to be collaborating with the Dubai Autism Centre and the sector to drive awareness around hidden disabilities. This initiative is only the beginning of what we hope will be a transformative travel experience for all POD that travel through our airports.”