Dubai airport to return to full capacity in two weeks: Sheikh Ahmed

Concourse A to reopen.

By Reuters Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 11:31 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 11:37 AM

Dubai's airport plans to reopen its last remaining closed concourse in two weeks, allowing it to return to full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and CEO of Emirates Group said on Monday.

More details to follow.