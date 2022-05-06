Dubai airport runway closure: List of affected airlines that have shifted operations

More than 1,000 flights per week will be diverted to other terminals at DXB, Dubai World Central and Sharjah International Airport

The northern runway at Dubai International Airport will be closed for 45 days between May 9 and June 22 to carry out overall refurbishment works and ensure continued safety and efficiency in operations.

Officials recently announced several flights would be diverted to alternate airports. The scheduled programme of repair works at Dubai International Airport will see more than 1,000 flights per week diverted to other terminals at DXB, Dubai World Central (DWC), and Sharjah International Airport.

Here is a comprehensive list of airlines that have announced a shift to DWC and a change in operational schedules.

flydubai

flydubai will operate flights to selected destinations from DWC for 45 days from May 9 to June 22 during the northern runway refurbishment project at Dubai International, the company said.

Flights to all other flydubai destinations will operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Passengers have been advised to check their departure and arrival airports before travel to ensure they have the correct information. This information is available in the manage booking section on flydubai.com and will be mentioned in the booking confirmations.

Moreover, passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) provides complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.

A list of destinations operating from DWC during the northern runway refurbishment project includes the following. More details are available at: https://www.flydubai.com/en/contact/operational-updates/temporary-operations-to-and-from-DWC

Addis Ababa

Ahmedabad

Alexandria

Alula

Bahrain

Chennai

Delhi

Dammam

Dhaka

Doha

Gassim

Istanbul (SAW)

Karachi

Kathmandu

Khartoum

Kochi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Kuwait

Mumbai

Multan

Muscat

Quetta

Riyadh

Air India Express

Some Air India Express flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central - DWC) during the runway closure, stated the airline.

The airline has advised guests who have already booked the flights operating to and from Dubai International Airport to rebook new flights, which have been redirected to Sharjah and DWC. The changes can be made through the Air India Express contact centre or its city offices. Flights to Indian cities which are impacted by the change are:

Mangalore

Kozhikode

Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram

Tiruchirappalli

Amritsar

Jaipur

Lucknow

The IX345 and IX346 operating a week thrice to Kozhikode, have moved operations to Sharjah International Airport, said Air India Express. A detailed list of the schedule can be found here: https://blog.airindiaexpress.in/dubai-airport-change-alert/

Gulf Air

Gulf Air’s daily operations to Dubai will be split between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) due to the temporary closure of runways at Dubai International Airport, the airline announced on its website.

Passengers with flights to and from Dubai during this period who may have itineraries that have been affected have been advised to check the ‘manage my booking’ section on gulfair.com and the Gulf Air App to ensure that they are travelling to/from the correct airport.

IndiGo Airlines

Effective May 9, changes in IndiGo’s schedule are expected, stated the airline in a message to its travel partners. Flights will operate from both Dubai International Airport as well as DWC.

For a hassle-free journey, the airline has advised all passengers to re-confirm their departure and arrival times of flights to and from DXB and DWC.

Some of the cities that the change has impacted are:

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Spice Jet

Spice Jet will also be operating out of DXB and DWC for 45 days. All passengers have been advised to re-confirm their departure and arrival time of flights to and from DXB, and DWC for a hassle-free journey said the airline.

Some of the cities that the change has impacted are:

Amritsar

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Pune

