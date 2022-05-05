Dubai airport runway closure: Flydubai issues advisory about change in operations

Al Midfa: The Sharjah Airport’s strategy was successful in gaining the trust of travelers, and attracting new airline and cargo companies
Aviation1 week ago
Flydubai has announced that it will operate flights to selected destinations from Dubai World Central (DWC) for a 45-day period from May 9 to June 22, 2022 during the northern runway refurbishment project at Dubai International.
At DWC, passengers will continue to benefit from all the travel services offered by Flydubai. Flights to all other Flydubai destinations will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).
Passengers are advised to check their departure and arrival airports before travelling to ensure they have the correct information. This information is available on the 'Manage Booking' section on flydubai.com and will be clearly mentioned on the booking confirmations.
Passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.
Passengers can refer to the complete list of destinations operating from DWC during the northern runway refurbishment project.
Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. They can also visit the Covid-19 Information Hub on flydubai.com for more information.
