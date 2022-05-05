Dubai airport runaway closure: List of destinations to which flights will be affected

The closure will go into effect from May 9 for a period of 45 days
Aviation1 week ago
The northern runway at Dubai International Airport will be closed for 45-days between May 9 and June 22 to carry out an overall refurbishment to ensure continued safety and efficient operations. Several flights will be affected flying into the airport.
More than 1,000 flights per week will be diverted to both Dubai World Central and Sharjah airports while a scheduled programme of runway maintenance and repair takes place at Dubai International Airport.
Travellers planning to fly to or from Dubai during the closure are advised to reconfirm their flight details and departure and arrival airports with the airline before commencing their journey.
Flydubai has announced the list of destinations to which flights will be affected from May 9. So if you’re travelling with flydubai between May 9 and June 22, 2022 to the following destinations, check your arrival and departure airport.
|Addis Ababa
|Doha
|Khartoum*
|Muscat
|Ahmedabad
|Entebbe*
|Kochi
|Najaf
|Alexandria*
|Faisalabad
|Kolkata
|Najaf
|AlUla
|Gassim
|Kozhikode
|Riyadh
|Bahrain
|Ha'il
|Kuwait
|Salalah
|Chattogram
|Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|Sialkot
|Chennai
|Istanbul (SAW)
|Lucknow
|Tabuk
|Delhi
|Jeddah
|Mashhad*
|Taif
|Dammam
|Karachi
|Multan
|Yanbu
|Dhaka
|Kathmandu*
|Mumbai
Flydubai passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.
On Wednesday, the Indian Consulate in Dubai reminds passengers that their flights will move to alternate airports over the next two months.
Air India Express had posted on Twitter: "Temporary changes in operations have been announced in May & June 2022 since some flights are being redirected from Dubai Airport to Al Maktoum Dubai (DWC) Airport and Sharjah Airport due to Northern Runway Closure at Dubai. For a new schedule, visit http://blog.airindiaexpress.in."
ALSO READ:
During an interview to Khaleej Times, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said that the runway refurbishment was purposely timed after the Eid rush and before the summer holidays.
"It's been timed very carefully with actually be after the Eid break and before the busy summer period. So, we chose the time in the calendar very carefully during a period where the traffic numbers are slightly lower than other times of the year."
Clarifying how it's not just about volume and passenger increase, he further added, "It's more about the actual physical state of the runway. In aviation, safety is our primary objective. We must make sure that every part of our entire supply chain of assets is in proper and peak safe condition. That applies for physical assets as well as all the technological processes systems."
